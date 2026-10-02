India vs Pakistan live streaming: When & where to watch men's Asian Games 2026 final, IND vs PAK predicted XIs & more

The Indian vs Pakistan rivalry will enter a new era as the arch-rivals fac-off for the first time at the Asian Games stage, that too in the gold-medal clash on Saturday (October 3). While India are the defending champions, Pakistan's only Asian Games medal in men's cricket came in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, taking home a bronze.
Rain have played a massive role in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games in Nisshin. So far as many as six games have been abandoned due to rain, including the four quarterfinals. Both India and Pakistan reached the semifinals owing to their better ICC T20I Team Rankings.
In the semifinal, Pakistan centered home by six wickets, beating Bangladesh in a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain. Meanwhile, India were lucky to get a full match against Sri Lanka in the second semifinal, thanks to the rain gods in Japan.
|Tournament
|Asian Games 2026
|Match
|Final
|Time
|10 AM IST
|Date
|October 3
|Venue
|Krogi Sports Park, Nisshin
India hold the edge over Pakistan as far as the head-to-head record is concerned in T20Is. Overall, India lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan by a 14-3 margin. At the Asian Games, this is the first time India are facing Pakistan.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live on the Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's cricket final at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed