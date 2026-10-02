India vs Pakistan live streaming: When & where to watch men's Asian Games 2026 final, IND vs PAK predicted XIs & more

The Indian vs Pakistan rivalry will enter a new era as the arch-rivals fac-off for the first time at the Asian Games stage, that too in the gold-medal clash on Saturday (October 3). While India are the defending champions, Pakistan's only Asian Games medal in men's cricket came in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, taking home a bronze.

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Rain have played a massive role in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games in Nisshin. So far as many as six games have been abandoned due to rain, including the four quarterfinals. Both India and Pakistan reached the semifinals owing to their better ICC T20I Team Rankings.

In the semifinal, Pakistan centered home by six wickets, beating Bangladesh in a match that was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain. Meanwhile, India were lucky to get a full match against Sri Lanka in the second semifinal, thanks to the rain gods in Japan.

India vs Pakistan final match details

Tournament Asian Games 2026 Match Final Time 10 AM IST Date October 3 Venue Krogi Sports Park, Nisshin

India vs Pakistan head-to-head India hold the edge over Pakistan as far as the head-to-head record is concerned in T20Is. Overall, India lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan by a 14-3 margin. At the Asian Games, this is the first time India are facing Pakistan.

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When and where to watch IND vs PAK on TV? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Asian Games 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be televised live on the Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's cricket final at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Pakistan probable XIs India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in