India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch IND vs PAK, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Online

The India vs Pakistan rivalry will once again take the centrestage on a Sunday afternoon when the arch-rivals take on a crucial Group A encounter in Dubai on February 23. While India are sitting comfortable in the second spot after winning against Bangladesh, Pakistan are in a must-win situation following their loss against New Zealand in Karachi.
The India vs Pakistan Group A match will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 23 (Sunday). The IND vs PAK match starts at 2:30 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior to the match.
JioStar has the exclusive rights to live stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash will be available on JioStar on app and website on a subscription basis.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the India vs Pakistan clash on TV.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
