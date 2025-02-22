India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch IND vs PAK, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Online

The India vs Pakistan rivalry will once again take the centrestage on a Sunday afternoon when the arch-rivals take on a crucial Group A encounter in Dubai on February 23. While India are sitting comfortable in the second spot after winning against Bangladesh, Pakistan are in a must-win situation following their loss against New Zealand in Karachi.

IND vs PAK match timings & venue details The India vs Pakistan Group A match will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 23 (Sunday). The IND vs PAK match starts at 2:30 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior to the match.

India vs Pakistan live streaming platforms by country Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa How to watch India vs Pakistan on mobile? JioStar has the exclusive rights to live stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash will be available on JioStar on app and website on a subscription basis.

India vs Pakistan live telecast details Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the India vs Pakistan clash on TV.

India vs Pakistan probable XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed