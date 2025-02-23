VIRAL VIDEO | Watch ‘craze and grace of king Virat Kohli’ on Pakistan jersey during India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

As the world remains glued to their televisions and mobile phones to watch the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, a viral video showed "Pakistani fans" of Virat Kohli wearing a jersey of his name.

In the video, a couple could be seen wearing a green-cultured jersey with Virat Kohli's name and his jersey No. 18 written on it. The undated video was widely shared on social media on Sunday. Mint could not independently verify the video or the claims around it.

One of the users who shared he video on X, claimed, “A PAKISTANI FAN WITH A VIRAT KOHLI JERSEY. Love for King Kohli knows no borders, no boundaries, and no rivalries!”

Another said, "VK18 jersey in Pakistan colours. The craze and Grace of king Virat Kohli's."

India Vs Pakistan; ICC Championship trophy India is playing in the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue played their match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

India superstar Virat Kohli on Sunday created history as he became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan.

Kohli is now only the third batter in ODI cricket to have scored 14,000 runs, after the legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).

Kohli is the quickest-ever to the milestone, having completed his 14,000 ODI runs in 287 innings. Before him, Tendulkar had taken 350 innings to reach the feat while Sangakkara took 378 outings.

Kohli already holds the record for scoring most ODI centuries (50), having gone past Tendulkar during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav