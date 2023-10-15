India vs Pakistan match: How Pakistani media reacted, ‘We came, we saw and we collapsed’
Pakistan's batting collapse led to a disappointing loss against India. Here's how the Pakistani media reacted.
India defeated Pakistan on October 14 and maintained a whitewash record in ICC World Cups. Let’s find out how Pakistani media have reacted to the colossal collapse by Pakistani batters, who were 155/3 in 30 overs and then were bundled out for 191 within the next 12 overs.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!