India defeated Pakistan on October 14 and maintained a whitewash record in ICC World Cups. Let’s find out how Pakistani media have reacted to the colossal collapse by Pakistani batters, who were 155/3 in 30 overs and then were bundled out for 191 within the next 12 overs.

Pakistan Today did not mix up emotions and covered the India vs Pakistan match like any other match even though it did call it a “disappointingly one-sided clash". “India outclassed Pakistan in all departments of the game as they beat the Green Shirts by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, improving their ICC Men’s World Cup tally against their arch-rivals to 8-0," it wrote.

“India maintained its unbeaten streak as they defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the blockbuster World Cup 2023 fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday," wrote Business Recorder.

“India Express World Cup Intent With Pakistan's Comprehensive Demolition In Ahmedabad," wrote The Friday Times while calling the loss a “lopsided affair that left Pakistan with only questions and no answers".

The News International quoted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as calling the national side was "not up to the mark" in the “one-sided World Cup loss". “Blaming the batting collapse for today's loss, the Green Shirts' captain, speaking at the post-match ceremony, acknowledged the team's failure in both batting and bowling departments admitting that the 191-run target was below par," it wrote.

“Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0," wrote Geo News. “India outclassed Pakistan in all departments," it added.

“Disappointment, disbelief and resignation seem to be the three emotions reigning supreme over Pakistani fans after the Pakistan versus India World Cup match on Saturday. We came, we saw and we collapsed," wrote DAWN.

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said, “What a waste of opportunity on a great batting wicket. Disappointed. Very disappointed. How well have the Indian bowlers bowled! Well done!"