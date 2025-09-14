India vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head in Asia Cup; who was last match’s hero? Men in Blue sealed 228-run win

Amid massive controversy, India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup 2025. The cricket match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, also known as the Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in Asia Cup history. Out of these matches, India have the upper hand with 10 wins while Pakistan have won 6. Three matches ended without a result or were abandoned.

The archrivals’ first meeting in 1984 saw India win by 54 runs, followed by another victory in 1988. Pakistan hit back with wins in 1995 and 2000.

The Men in Blue regained momentum in the 2000s with wins in 2008 and 2010 though Pakistan also had victories in 2004 and 2008.

The 2010s were dominated by India, with wins in 2012, 2016 and two convincing victories in 2018. Pakistan edged one game in 2014. More recently, both sides won a match each in 2022.

In September 2023, India recorded a massive win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match held at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Batting first, India posted an imposing total of 356 for 2.

Pakistan, in reply, completely collapsed and could only manage 128 runs, handing India a huge 228-run victory. This result marked one of India’s biggest wins over Pakistan in Asia Cup history. Virat Kohli, who scored 122 off 94 balls, was named Player of the Match.

India will miss the hero of the last IND vs PAK cricket match in the Asia Cup. Virat Kohli retired from T20 cricket after India’s World Cup win in 2024.

Is Asia Cup 2025 a T20 tournament or ODI? The Asia Cup 2025 is being played in the T20 format, with each team batting for 20 overs. This edition has been scheduled as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Traditionally, the Asia Cup alternates between ODI and T20 formats depending on the World Cup schedule. The T20 format was first introduced in the Asia Cup 2016 held in Bangladesh, just before the 2016 ICC World Twenty20.

That event had five teams competing in T20 internationals instead of ODIs. Since then, the format has switched back and forth. In 2018 and 2023, the Asia Cup was played in the ODI format.