India vs Pakistan ‘mockery of Pahalgam martyrs’: AIMIM threatens to disrupt screenings of cricket match, ‘Shame on BJP’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Delhi State President Dr. Shoaib Jamai has threatened to disrupt any public screening of the India vs Pakistan match in Delhi.

“AIMIM Delhi may disrupt any public screening of the IND vs Pak match tonight. Shame on the BJP for making a mockery of the Pahalgam martyrs. The war and the match cannot happen at the same time,” he wrote on social media.

The threat comes after AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Narendra Modi government for allowing the IND vs PAK cricket match.

“(We are) playing a cricket match against Pakistan. Would you have played if your daughter had died? Shame on you for pretending to be a patriot. All your big lectures on patriotism vanished when it came to playing cricket,” Owaisi said.

“I’m asking RSS-BJP what value they have put on those 26 Indians who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. Those terrorists from Pakistan killed all those only because they were Hindu. These are not the teachings of our Prophet,” he added.

Numerous social media users backed the AIMIM for taking a stand against the India vs Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025.

“Full support to Asaduddin Owaisi-ji,” wrote one of them.

“Boycott such fake patriots, boycott them, if you see them anywhere on the street, hit them with their own shoes,” wrote another.

“First time, I agree with Owaisi. We are Hindu and indian and BJP supporters. But, nothing is more than our country. First, I'm an Indian,” wrote another.

Boycott IND vs PAK grows strong West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary has vowed to boycott the India vs Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025.

"I am boycotting the India vs Pakistan match as well as the Asia Cup because I cannot watch this. It needs to be understood that this is just a sport; this is not life. We are comparing human lives to sports; this should never be done,” the former cricketer said.

