India vs Pakistan cricket match: Cricket fever has gripped Ahmedabad ahead of Saturday's World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. A 'sea of Blue' was visible outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, ready to cheer for Men in Blue during the match. India vs Pakistan World Cup match LIVE updates India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Fans were seen queuing outside the stadium right from the early hours of the morning. Several of them were sporting the trademark Blue Indian cricket team jerseys and carrying the national tricolour in hand, shouting "India" "India" at the top of their lungs. Several people showed support for Indian skipper Virat Kohli. One of the fans said, "Pakistan is scared of Virat Kohli....He will make a century today". Another cricket fan said, "Virat Kohli will be the hero of the match, he is always special when he plays against Pakistan...he is unbeaten".

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival Pakistan, boasting a 100% win record till now.

Recently, some notable Pakistan players lavished praise on Virat Kohli, appreciating his hunger for runs, self-improvement, finishing skills and focus as a batter.

In a video by Star Sports, Pakistan top-order batter Imam-Ul-Haq said, "I like his never-give-up attitude. Also, I like the way he sledges Australia in their own territory and messes with them. Though he has cooled down as of late as we have seen recently, his belief and attitude are so different than others. He believes that he can achieve and do well in any situation. There could be a lot of players like him ability-wise, but his ability and mindset is different, his hunger does not end, and that is why he is elite."

Pacer Haris Rauf said, "When I was a net bowler bowling to Virat (during Rauf's time in Big Bash League in Australia), I felt that he knew where my ball was going to land. That is how focused he was. He was playing me in nets like an actual match with so much aggression. When I saw his control, I could understand why he has such a big status in international cricket, it is something different."

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan is also a fan of Virat's finishing abilities.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

