India vs Pakistan prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash

The wait is finally over as Harmanpreet-led Team India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Group A match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

The Women in Blue enjoyed a memorable 2025, winning their maiden ODI World Cup title, and they will be looking to add to their collection of titles by winning the T20 World Cup.

Like the men's teams, the India and Pakistan women's teams only lock horns in ICC and ACC tournaments owing to ongoing political tensions between the two countries. The last time these two teams locked horns in any format was in October 2024, during the Women's T20 World Cup. India completed a six-wicket win in that match, which took place in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan match details

Match Group A Date June 14 (In IST) Match start time 7 PM IST Stadium Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Jacqueline Williams Third umpire Eloise Sheridan Match referee Sue Redfern

India vs Pakistan team news India: India largely have a very fit squad without much injury concerns ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan. There were a couple of notable injuries for India, though, but that was before thew squad was announced. The two missing players due to injury are Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam.

The onus will thus be on first-choice players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh among others.

Renuka Singh will lead the pace bowling attack, and she has seamers Arundhati Reddy and Nandini Sharma to support her.

Deepti Sharma will lead the spin bowling attack, whereas Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani will add variety in the middle and death overs.

Pakistan: Pakistan suffered a huge blow as skipper Fatima Sana suffered an injury scare during a training session on Saturday. During the pre-match press conference, Fatima revealed that she was hit on the knee, but was hopeful of featuring against India.

Ayesha (Zafar) baaji played the shot, and it hit my knee. I think it is good now," she said. "Yes, hopefully,' she said when asked if she would be fit for the match against India.

Apart from that, Pakistan do not have any major injury concerns. Their core team of Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal are all set to be available for the match.

India vs Pakistan match strategy India: India's strategy will be built around their batting depth. The Women in Blue should be looking to bat aggressively in powerplay via openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. After the powerplay, should India lose a few wickets, then the task will be cut out for Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, who will look to rotate strike.

Richa Ghosh will then look to seal the innings with an aggressive assault.

Pakistan: Pakistan's priority should be the exact opposite. They should look to remove the Indian openers in the powerplay , because should India post 50-60 runs in the powerplay, then the Women in Green will have a tough time with the ball.

With the bat, Pakistan should look to build a steady innings instead of chasing boundaries from the outset. Muneeba Ali and the rest of the top-order will need to see off the powerplay, and then, later on in the innings, the likes of Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz can accelerate.

India vs Pakistan match prediction I asked ChatGPT as to who will win the India vs Pakistan match in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. The AI has predicted a 65 % of India winning the math, whereas Pakistan have only a 35 % chance to win.

Should India bat first and score a total around 150-160, they could then restrict Pakistan to 130-145.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head India and Pakistan have locked horns in 16 women's T20Is. India have won 13 matches whereas Pakistan have won just three. In Women's T20 World Cups, India have won six out eight matches against Pakistan while losing two.

Matches 16 India won 13 Pakistan won 3 Tied/No-result 0 Last meeting India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Last T20 World Cup meeting India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Women's T20 World Cup 2024

On the other hand, if Pakistan bat first and post a meagre total of 125-140, India could chase it down with one to three overs to spare and five to seven wickets remaining.

India vs Pakistan possible playing XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (Captain), Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.