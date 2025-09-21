India vs Pakistan prediction: Will Men in Blue thrash archrivals once again in Asia Cup? AI predicts 8-wicket win for…

The India-Pakistan blockbuster rivalry is back in the Asia Cup 2025. The archrivals will meet in a Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium today at 8 PM (India time). This comes a week after India’s 7-wicket group-stage win, where Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav starred.

In the group stage, India edged Oman in a tough game while Pakistan survived a thriller against the UAE. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, remains flawless with four wins and will bank on their spin strength in Dubai conditions.

Pakistan, under Salman Ali Agha, rely on Shaheen Afridi’s pace and Saim Ayub’s aggressive batting. Fakhar Zaman is back from injury, strengthening their top order.

India hold a psychological edge, winning 4 out of the last 5 T20Is against Pakistan. Also, the Men in Blue have won 11 out of 14 encounters against Pakistan.

On September 14, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash. Pakistan, batting first, managed only 127/9. Kuldeep Yadav starred with a brilliant spell (3/18), earning the Player of the Match award.

In response, opener Abhishek Sharma blasted 31 off 13 balls. India chased down the target comfortably and finished at 131/3. Captain Suryakumar Yadav guided the chase with an unbeaten 47 off 37.

India vs Pakistan AI predictions Check out the AI predictions for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 encounter.

According to Grok, India are the “clear favourites”. It mentions that the Men in Blue have 70-30 odds, per betting sites like Dafabet. Their unbeaten run, superior head-to-head stats and balanced squad give them the edge.

“Expect India to win by 15-20 runs if batting second, or 6-8 wickets if chasing 160+,” it predicted.

According to Perplexity AI, all major indicators suggest that India have a “significant edge” and are highly likely to win the match tonight against Pakistan. It says India’s win probability is as high as 82%.

ChatGPT also considers India as the “favourites to win”. It refers to cricket experts who consider India’s bowling attack, especially spinners, is well suited for the Dubai pitch. ￼

“Of course, cricket is unpredictable in big India-Pakistan games. But, based on current form, team balance, and past results, India seem more likely to win,” it predicts.

Google’s match prediction says India have a 78% chance to win the match.