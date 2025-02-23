Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The India vs Pakistan rivalry will once again take the centre-stage in Dubai on Sunday (February 23) when the arch-rivals face off in a crucial Group A encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While India are sitting well-placed at second after winning against Bangladesh, its a must-win situation for Pakistan following their opening loss against New Zealand. A slip-up against India would put Mohammad Rizwan's side out of the tournament in just four days.
India and Pakistan have faced 135 times in ODIs with the Men in Blue trailing 57-73 in head-to-head. Five games ended in no result. In ICC Champions Trophy, India are 2-3 behind in head-to-head record.
Let's see what the Artificial Intelligence (AI) is predicting about today's India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Predicting the winner of an Indian vs Pakistan clash is never easy as it is called the El Clasico of cricket. “Predicting the winner of a cricket match, especially one as high-stakes as India vs Pakistan, is always tricky! Both teams are incredibly talented and have the potential to win,” it says.
“Looking at how each team has performed leading up to the Champions Trophy, including their recent matches and ODI rankings, can give us a clue. India has been quite dominant in recent ODIs,” added Gemini's prediction. "India vs Pakistan matches always come with immense pressure. How each team handles that pressure will be a big factor.
“India might have a slight edge considering their recent form and historical record. However, Pakistan has the firepower to cause an upset. It's going to be a very close and exciting match!” it concluded.
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha
All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shaheen Shah Afridi
