India vs Pakistan Prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs PAK match in Dubai? AI, fantasy team and more

India vs Pakistan AI Prediction: India will take on Pakistan on February 23 in an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Pakistan lead 3-2 against India in Champions Trophy head-to-head record.

Koushik Paul
Published23 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
India players share a light moment during ’their training session ahead of Pakistan clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (ANI)

The India vs Pakistan rivalry will once again take the centre-stage in Dubai on Sunday (February 23) when the arch-rivals face off in a crucial Group A encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While India are sitting well-placed at second after winning against Bangladesh, its a must-win situation for Pakistan following their opening loss against New Zealand. A slip-up against India would put Mohammad Rizwan's side out of the tournament in just four days.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head

India and Pakistan have faced 135 times in ODIs with the Men in Blue trailing 57-73 in head-to-head. Five games ended in no result. In ICC Champions Trophy, India are 2-3 behind in head-to-head record.

IND vs PAK: AI prediction

Let's see what the Artificial Intelligence (AI) is predicting about today's India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Predicting the winner of an Indian vs Pakistan clash is never easy as it is called the El Clasico of cricket. “Predicting the winner of a cricket match, especially one as high-stakes as India vs Pakistan, is always tricky! Both teams are incredibly talented and have the potential to win,” it says.

“Looking at how each team has performed leading up to the Champions Trophy, including their recent matches and ODI rankings, can give us a clue. India has been quite dominant in recent ODIs,” added Gemini's prediction. "India vs Pakistan matches always come with immense pressure. How each team handles that pressure will be a big factor.

“India might have a slight edge considering their recent form and historical record. However, Pakistan has the firepower to cause an upset. It's going to be a very close and exciting match!” it concluded.

India vs Pakistan fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shaheen Shah Afridi

