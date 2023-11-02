Michael Vaughan teased fans with this thrilling possibility on X (formerly Twitter). "India v Pakistan Semi in Kolkata anyone..," the former England captain mused, a statement that quickly garnered a whopping 1.7 million views, underlining the global appeal of such a fixture.

Joining the conversation with his characteristic wit, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar replied, "These things have spoilt us in the past also Vaughany." His jesting remark apparently referred to past jinxes associated with such dream encounters.

Vaughan’s tweet also indicates that Pakistan will be able to finish in the second or third position on the points table. It also shows that India won’t be able to finish first. The Kolkata semi-final will be held between the number 2 and the number 3 of the points table on November 16.

Pakistan finishing in the second or third position may be a distant possibility. In fact, Pakistan ending up in the Top 4 also remains quite uncertain. The Men in Green not only have to win all their remaining two matches (against New Zealand and England) but also have to see if the results of other matches go in their favour.

India, on the other hand, have every possibility of finishing on top of the table. The Men in Blue are still unbeaten in the tournament. South Africa, who are presently leading the points table, have already lost one of their 7. India have won 6 consecutive matches and will play their 7th against Sri Lanka on November 2 in Mumbai.

At best, fans may be able to see an India vs Pakistan semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The November 15 encounter will be held between the number 1 and the number 4 of the points table.

