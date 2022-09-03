With this win, Pakistan booked a clash against India on Sunday in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. "It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent," Mohammad Rizwan said in press conference.