Home / Sports / Cricket News /  India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup: Where to watch, live streaming, other details

India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup: Where to watch, live streaming, other details

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, watches as India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets to score during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
2 min read . 01:02 PM ISTLivemint

  • India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match: India heads into the Super Four with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points. While Pakistan is at the second position with one win in two matches and two points

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India will clash against Pakistan in a high-octane Super Four phase clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Pakistan sealed this clash after their thumping 155-run win over Hong Kong, which helped them qualify for the Super Four Phase of the tournament.

With this win, Pakistan booked a clash against India on Sunday in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. "It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent," Mohammad Rizwan said in press conference.

India heads into the Super Four with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points. While Pakistan is at the second position with one win in two matches and two points.

Notably, India and Pakistan had clashed in a moderate-scoring thriller. This was a match which opened their campaigns at the Asia Cup 2022. India made a winning start to its title defence by defeating Pakistan by five wickets. Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) had helped in bundling out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs. Rizwan was Pakistan's top-scorer with 43.

Chasing 148, Virat Kohli (35), Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) made contributions that guided Team India to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare. Mohammed Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) delivered solid performances for their side with the ball.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match:

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on Star Sports Network in India from 7.30 pm and fans can also watch the intense game online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

Squads of both teams

India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

