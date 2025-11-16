India vs Pakistan T20 match today: Who'll win IND A vs Shaheens? Check AI predictions, live-streaming details and more

The India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is scheduled for tonight, November 16. The match will take place in Doha.

India A enter the match after a huge 148-run victory over the UAE. The highlight of the match was 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 144 off 42 balls.

Pakistan Shaheens also began well, beating Oman by 40 runs. Thanks to Maaz Sadaqat’s unbeaten 96 off 54 balls, Pakistan Shaheens scored 220/4. In reply, Oman fought well and scored 180/9.

India vs Pakistan today: AI predictions “Based on pre-match analysis and the teams' opening performances in the tournament, experts are leaning towards India A to win. India A is predicted to win, with some forecasts giving them a high probability (around 73%),” Google Gemini predicted.

“Conditions suggest dew may play a role in the later stages, favouring the team chasing. Win probability estimates place India A at about a 55% chance of winning, with Pakistan Shaheens close behind at 45%,” Perplexity AI predicted.

“Given India A’s batting firepower and superior recent outing, they have a slight edge. The predicted win probability: India A ~55% versus Pakistan Shaheens ~45%,” ChatGPT predicted.

“If India A bat first and set a big total, the Shaheens’ bowlers will be under pressure. Dew in the Doha evening match could favour chasing — the side batting second may gain an advantage,” it added.

India vs Pakistan today: Predicted playing XIs India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

India vs Pakistan today: How to watch? Indian cricket fans can watch the T20 match on Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live-telecast the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens clash from 8 PM (India time).

Fans can also watch it online. The live streaming of India A vs Pakistan A will be on the SonyLIV app and its website.

Fastest T20 century Sahil Chauhan tops the list with a stunning hundred off 27 balls for Estonia against Cyprus in 2024. Two Indian players, Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, follow with 28-ball hundreds in domestic matches in 2024.