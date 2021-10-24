Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Cricket News >India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: India sets Pakistan target of 152

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: India sets Pakistan target of 152

India's Rishabh Pant, left, ad Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE.
1 min read . 09:30 PM IST Livemint

  • IND vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: It was the first time the two nations had clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019

India has set Pakistan a target of 152 as skipper Virat Kohli shined with an half-century after openers fell cheaply in the powerplay. 

Rishabh Pant's gritty 39 runs and his partnership with Kohli helped India put up a competitive total of 151-7 in 20 overs.

India's in-form openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul fell early as Shaheen Afridi's fierce spell of bowling in the powerplay set India aback.

Suryakumar Yadav soon followed the openers before Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli to consolidate the innings. However, Pant's gritty innings didn't last long as Shadab Khan struck at the right time, removing the left-hander for 39 (30).

India and Pakistan renewed their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry today in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against India in its opening Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. India has so far won all five of its previous T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan.

It was the first time the two nations had clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Both teams went with three fast bowlers and two spinners with India leaving out Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Pakistan left out young batter Haider Ali and preferred the experience of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the middle order.

India captain Virat Kohli said he wanted his team to stay focused and professional, saying "don’t get overawed."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expects dew in the second half of the match and was looking for early wickets to put India under pressure.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

