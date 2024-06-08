India Vs Pakistan: ICC's 'world-class grounds team' working hard to fix ‘dangerous’ New York pitch
The newly constructed New York pitch faced heavy criticism following uneven bounce even led to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's injury while playing against Ireland.
With just a day left for the ultimate nail-biting clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the ongoing ICC's Men's T20 World Cup 2024, concerns have been raised over Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch in New York, which has been labelled 'dangerous'.