With just a day left for the ultimate nail-biting clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the ongoing ICC's Men's T20 World Cup 2024, concerns have been raised over Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch in New York, which has been labelled 'dangerous'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, speculations are also gaining momentum that the International Cricket Council may consider moving the blockbuster clash to a different venue. However, the ICC has also stated that it has been forced to take desperate measures to fix the New York pitch.

Earlier, the newly constructed New York pitch faced heavy criticism after Sri Lanka was folded for just 77 runs in a low-scoring match against South Africa. The uneven bounce even led to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's injury while playing against Ireland. Sharma struck on his forearm and later walked off the field.

After the match, India unofficially filed a complaint on the pitch, which ICC acknowledged and stated they are working on solutions to sort out issue for the remaining matches on the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch in New York.

Former England coach described the he track as "dangerous". He said, as HT quoted, "It is bordering on dangerous. From a length from both ends it was skidding along the ground with some tearing up and hitting people on the thumb, gloves, helmet."

“T20 inc (the organising committee]) and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," ICC's statement read.

“The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," ICC added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Times of India report, the ICC are levelling the pitch using a roller to push back the grass veins and flattening out the surface. Hence it will lead to allow the ball to hit the surface flatter. All this is done to not move the India-Pakistan game away from New York.

