'No game awareness': Wasim Akram lambasts Mohammad Rizwan after IND beat PAK in New York; lashes out at Babar Azam
Despite losing the toss and scoring just 119 in 19 over after losing all the wickets, India managed to stop the Pakistan run chase to 113/7 in 20 overs in T20 World Cup 2024 match at New York and won by 6 runs.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team created history on 9 June at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York's Westbury when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs.