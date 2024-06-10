The Rohit Sharma -led Indian cricket team created history on 9 June at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York's Westbury when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs.

Despite losing the toss and scoring just 119 in 19 overs after losing all the wickets, India managed to stop the Pakistan run chase to 113/7 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: India beats Pakistan by 6 runs in New York in low-scoring nail-biter

Following the match, former Pakistan skipper and legendary pacer Wasim Akram lambasted the Pakistan senior cricketers for not having 'game awareness'.

“They have been playing cricket for 10 years, and I can’t teach them. Rizwan has no game awareness," Indian Express quoted Akram as saying on Star Sports after the match.

Chasing 120 runs, Pakistan were once at 80/3 after 14 overs, but India's Jasprit Bumrah bowled out set batter Mohammad Rizwan for 31.

ALSO READ: India’s victory against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 sparks meme fest on social media

“He should have known that Bumrah was given the ball to take wickets and that the wise thing would have been to play his deliveries cautiously. But Rizwan went for a big shot and lost his wicket," Akram added.

Akram on Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed:

Not only Rizwan, Akram also lashed out at Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed. He said, as quoted by Star Sports, “Iftikhar Ahmed knows one shot on the leg side. He has been a part of the team for years but doesn’t know how to bat."

ALSO READ: ’Where is the coin?’: Rohit Sharma asks during IND vs PAK toss only to find it in his pocket, netizens react

“I can’t go and tell about the game awareness Fakhar Zaman. Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team."

Akram on Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam:

The former Pakistani skipper revealed Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are not on talking. “There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home," Akram said.

According to details, put up by Indian Express, India's 119 runs was the second-lowest total ever successfully defended at the men’s T20 World Cup and also was the lowest total India had ever defended in a full T20 international.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!