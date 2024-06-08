Rohit Sharma opens up on New York pitch ahead of India vs Pakistan match: 'Even curator was confused...'
Rohit's comments matter, as the ICC has admitted that it has problems with the pitch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which has been labelled 'dangerous'.
With less than 24 hours before the ultimate clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, as India will face arch-rival Pakistan at New York's Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on the pitches.