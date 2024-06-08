With less than 24 hours before the ultimate clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, as India will face arch-rival Pakistan at New York's Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on the pitches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference ahead of the match, Rohit – on being asked about his opinion on New York's pitches – said, "These wickets are challenging, even curator was confused on how they will behave."

Rohit's comments matter, as the ICC has admitted that it has problems with the pitch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which has been labelled 'dangerous'. However, they claim a world-class grounds team has been working hard to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches.

"T20 inc (the organising committee]) and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," ICC's statement read.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," ICC added.

Earlier, due to the uneven bounce, the Indian skipper was injured while playing against Ireland. Sharma struck on his forearm and later walked off the field. Following this, India unofficially filed a complaint on the pitch.

Rohit on style of cricket: Speaking on the style of cricket, Rohit said, "You gotta be innovative and brave. There is a reason why we are playing with eight batters. Yes, conditions do matter and here you got to be mindful." He added that he will play his game in balanced way, depending on conditions. "Conditions do matter, especially in New York," he said.

On his injury: When asked on his injury update, Rohit replied, "We thrive in difficult moments. Blows are secondary, team cause is first."

On Virat Kohli: When being questioned about Virat Kohli's experience, the Indian skipper said, "I don't want to rely on one individual to win us the game. Everyone needs to chip in. He didn't play the Bangladesh game. He didn't have a great outing in the first game, but we all know he brings in a wealth of experience."

On Pakistan's current form: On being asked about Pakistan's inconsistency, Rohit replied, "They lost to Zimbabwe last time but still they made it to the final. This is a different format. It matters on that particular day. They will surely look at where they went wrong."

Pressure of playing with Pakistan: Replying to the question, Rohit said, "Nothing changes, we played against them seven months back in Asia Cup and World Cup." He added, "Playing good cricket holds the key. We have spoken about the conditions here. And have plans in place. We will try to give our best. There is lot of experience in our changing room. Making the right decision will be key."

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 squads: India cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.

