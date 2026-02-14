IND vs PAK T20 world Cup Match Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha keep mum on handshake stance

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Latest Updates: India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Colombo in a high-profile Group A clash. An India vs Pakistan match in cricket and controversy go hand in hand. Similarly, this time too, a major drama unfolded when the Pakistan government instructed the national team to play in the T20 World Cup 2026 but not in the match against India.
Pakistan's stance of boycotting the India game came in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the T20 World Cup 2026 following their refusal to play on Indian soil. However, a tripartite meeting between the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Lahore, put withdraw from the boycott, as the Pakistan government made a U-turn, thus allowing the national team.
India will be hoping Abhishek Sharma gets fit in time by the toss against Pakistan. The Indian opener played against USA, but didn't take the field in the second innings. In fact, according to media reports, Abhishek had to be hospitalised in Delhi for a stomach issue. However, he was discharged and looked in good spirits while travelling to Sri Lanka from India.
In fact, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha called Abhishek the 'best' and hoped the Indian batter plays tomorrow. "I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow. I hope he's recovering well. We want to play against the best," said Salman Ali.
India's no-handshake policy with Pakistan has also been a talking point since the Asia Cup last year. On Sunday, both captains kept mum on the issue, stating everyone will find out on match day. "Now wait for 24 hours for that. Why put so much focus on that? We have come to play cricket. We will play good cricket. We will take all those calls later tomorrow. Wait for it. Eat well and go to sleep," said Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said, "We will see about it tomorrow. Cricket should be played in (right) spirit. My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It's up to them to decide what to do."
Both India and Pakistan have started with two wins each. While India got better of USA and Namibia, Pakistan defeated USA and Netherlands to take the second spot in Group A. The winner on Sunday will qualify through to the Super 8 stage.
