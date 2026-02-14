IND vs PAK T20 world Cup Match Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha keep mum on handshake stance

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Latest Updates: India will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Colombo in a high-profile Group A clash. An India vs Pakistan match in cricket and controversy go hand in hand. Similarly, this time too, a major drama unfolded when the Pakistan government instructed the national team to play in the T20 World Cup 2026 but not in the match against India.

Pakistan's stance of boycotting the India game came in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the T20 World Cup 2026 following their refusal to play on Indian soil. However, a tripartite meeting between the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Lahore, put withdraw from the boycott, as the Pakistan government made a U-turn, thus allowing the national team.

