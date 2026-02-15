Live Updates

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain threat looms large in Colombo; will Abhishek Sharma return?

India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow IND vs PAK live updates from Colombo, toss result, playing 11, scorecard, weather forecast, pitch report and ball-by-ball commentary from R Premadasa Stadium.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Feb 2026, 03:22:12 PM IST
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma during a practice session.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma during a practice session.(PTI)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Having already both their matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, both India and Pakistan are eye a place in the Super 8 stage in the marquee Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bot teams are on four points each.

However, rain threat looms large on the India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo. The Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka has already issued an alert for the public residing in the area as a low-pressure is likely to form over southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20 World Cups

India have dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cups, enjoying a 7-1 head-to-head record over their arch-rivals. India and Pakistan have played just one match at the R Premadasa Stadium, in 2012 T20 World Cup. India won that game with eight wickets.

Where to watch IND vs PAK in India?

The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan Group A clash in T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Pakistan predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and, Abrar Ahmed

India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team full scorecard

Catch the live action of the T20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

Follow updates here:
15 Feb 2026, 03:22:12 PM IST

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: Crucial match for both India and Pakistan

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of two wins each in the tournament. A win today will help either India or Pakistan to advance into the Super 8 stage. Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, West Indies have defeated Nepal to become the first team to qualify for the Super 8 stage. A lot of hype has been created ahead of this match and should be a great encounter to watch.

15 Feb 2026, 03:13:32 PM IST

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the all-important Group A clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo.

