India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain threat looms large in Colombo; will Abhishek Sharma return?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Having already both their matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, both India and Pakistan are eye a place in the Super 8 stage in the marquee Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bot teams are on four points each.

However, rain threat looms large on the India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo. The Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka has already issued an alert for the public residing in the area as a low-pressure is likely to form over southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20 World Cups

India have dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cups, enjoying a 7-1 head-to-head record over their arch-rivals. India and Pakistan have played just one match at the R Premadasa Stadium, in 2012 T20 World Cup. India won that game with eight wickets.

Where to watch IND vs PAK in India?

The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan Group A clash in T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs Pakistan predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and, Abrar Ahmed



