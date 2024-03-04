India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash leads to ticket frenzy in US, price soars to ₹1.86 crore
The prices of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in US have skyrocketed and are now nearing close to the ₹2 crore mark. The two Asian rivals are set to lock horns with each other at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on June 19, 2024.
Over the years, the India vs Pakistan clashes have been the highlight of ICC-organised cricket events around the world, and the thrilling rivalry is set to be reignited at the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies later this year. However, ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup clash between India and Pakistan have skyrocketed just 10 days after the ICC opened the voting window for some matches. In particular, Rohit Sharma-led India are set to take on their fiercest rivals on June 19 at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.