Over the years, the India vs Pakistan clashes have been the highlight of ICC-organised cricket events around the world, and the thrilling rivalry is set to be reignited at the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies later this year. However, ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup clash between India and Pakistan have skyrocketed just 10 days after the ICC opened the voting window for some matches. In particular, Rohit Sharma-led India are set to take on their fiercest rivals on June 19 at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

According to a report in USA Today, tickets for the India vs. Pakistan and India vs. Pakistan matches have sold out and are being sold for at least double the original asking price.

The official price of tickets for these matches started at $6 ( ₹497) and the most expensive ticket for the India vs Pakistan match was $400 ( ₹33148) excluding tax. However, the price of these tickets on resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek have gone up to over ₹1 crore, rivalling the prices of other major sporting events in the US like the NBA or Major League Baseball.

The cheapest ticket for the India-Pakistan clash available on StubHub is $1,259 ( ₹1.04 lakh). Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket for the marquee clash is around $1,75,000 ( ₹1.45 lakh) and with $50,000 ( ₹41.44 lakh) platform fees, the price goes up to a whopping ₹1.86 lakh, USA Today reported.

In contrast, the average World Series ticket costs around $1,100 (around ₹9 lakh) and tickets for the NBA Finals were resold for around $24,000 (around ₹19.9 lakh).

The report noted that tickets for other matches in the tournament involving India are also being resold at higher prices, but not as high as those for the India-Pakistan clash.

