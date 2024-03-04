Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 14:40:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.40 -1.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.65 3.74%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.50 0.34%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,641.00 -0.36%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.80 3.10%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash leads to ticket frenzy in US, price soars to 1.86 crore
BackBack

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash leads to ticket frenzy in US, price soars to ₹1.86 crore

Livemint

The prices of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in US have skyrocketed and are now nearing close to the ₹2 crore mark. The two Asian rivals are set to lock horns with each other at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on June 19, 2024.

Rohit Sharma led India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on June 19, 2024 (X/@ICC)Premium
Rohit Sharma led India will take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on June 19, 2024 (X/@ICC)

Over the years, the India vs Pakistan clashes have been the highlight of ICC-organised cricket events around the world, and the thrilling rivalry is set to be reignited at the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies later this year. However, ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup clash between India and Pakistan have skyrocketed just 10 days after the ICC opened the voting window for some matches. In particular, Rohit Sharma-led India are set to take on their fiercest rivals on June 19 at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

According to a report in USA Today, tickets for the India vs. Pakistan and India vs. Pakistan matches have sold out and are being sold for at least double the original asking price.

The official price of tickets for these matches started at $6 ( 497) and the most expensive ticket for the India vs Pakistan match was $400 ( 33148) excluding tax. However, the price of these tickets on resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek have gone up to over 1 crore, rivalling the prices of other major sporting events in the US like the NBA or Major League Baseball.

The cheapest ticket for the India-Pakistan clash available on StubHub is $1,259 ( 1.04 lakh). Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket for the marquee clash is around $1,75,000 ( 1.45 lakh) and with $50,000 ( 41.44 lakh) platform fees, the price goes up to a whopping 1.86 lakh, USA Today reported.

In contrast, the average World Series ticket costs around $1,100 (around 9 lakh) and tickets for the NBA Finals were resold for around $24,000 (around 19.9 lakh).

The report noted that tickets for other matches in the tournament involving India are also being resold at higher prices, but not as high as those for the India-Pakistan clash.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App