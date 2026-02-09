IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match Status LIVE: Pakistan sets 3 conditions to resolve India boycott row

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match Status LIVE: Pakistan government is likely to take the key decision regarding participation of the nation's cricket team during the match with India on 15 February. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had earlier said that the team would not be taking part in the match against India as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh who have been ruled out the World Cup after refusing to go to India.
However, recently reports started surfacing that ICC had appointed deputy chairman Imran Khwaja to lead backchannel talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to make sure that the match remains on track. Khwaja has reportedly met with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and even Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul to hold talks regarding the match with India.
The reports suggest that Naqvi, who also serves as the Interior minister in Pakistan government, will soon hold a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif and the future course of action will only be decided then.
PCB is also set to have set three conditions to the ICC for playing the match with India which includes restroration of the cricketing ties with India, increased share of ICC revenue and enforcement of hand shake policy.
If reports are to be believed, Pakistan had planned to invoke the Force Majeure clause to boycott the 15 Feburary clash against India. However, ICC is said to have asked PCB to demonstrate what it had done to mitigate the ‘Force Majeure’ event which is needed by the the Members Participation Agreement (MPA).
The global cricketing body also reportedly informed PCB about the potential material damage which could be caused if the match does not go ahead. ICC also reportedly told PCB that they are allowed to go ahead with the termination/suspension of a membership if there is a breach of obligations supposed to be fulfilled.
BCCI continues to stay mum on the ongoing developments between ICC and Pakistan. The Indian cricket board has refused to give any comments on the matter so far and has only deferred the decision to ICC.
During the ongoing winter session of the parliament, a journalist asked BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on the India boycott row to which he replied, "We will follow whatever decision is taken by ICC... BCCI has no statement on this..."
BCB had taken the decision after BCCI intructed KKR to remove pacer Mustafizure Rahman from the squad amid growing concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.
As per a report by Pakistan based Geo TV, a meeting was held on Sunday between ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh sports advisor Aminul Islam. The report notes that Naqvi will now meet with PM Shehbaz Sharif and the final decision is likely to be taken by the top leader within the next 24 hours.
The report also notes that it isn's under ICC purview to restore cricketing ties between nations. It also states that the hand shake policy is not mandatory and is up to the individual teams.