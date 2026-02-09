IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match Status LIVE: Pakistan sets 3 conditions to resolve India boycott row

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match Status LIVE: Pakistan government is likely to take the key decision regarding participation of the nation's cricket team during the match with India on 15 February. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had earlier said that the team would not be taking part in the match against India as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh who have been ruled out the World Cup after refusing to go to India.

However, recently reports started surfacing that ICC had appointed deputy chairman Imran Khwaja to lead backchannel talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board in order to make sure that the match remains on track. Khwaja has reportedly met with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and even Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul to hold talks regarding the match with India.

The reports suggest that Naqvi, who also serves as the Interior minister in Pakistan government, will soon hold a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif and the future course of action will only be decided then.

PCB is also set to have set three conditions to the ICC for playing the match with India which includes restroration of the cricketing ties with India, increased share of ICC revenue and enforcement of hand shake policy.