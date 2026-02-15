India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match time today: When will IND vs PAK live stream start? Toss time - Top updates

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match time today: The much awaited and high-stakes India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to take place today, Sunday, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The two arch rivals had previously faced each other in the Asia Cup, where tensions ran high amid a no-handshake policy and the ‘plane down’ celebrations. Despite the off-field drama, the contests delivered gripping cricket — particularly the Asia Cup final.

IND vs PAK match time The India vs Pakistan match will commence at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7pm today.

What is the toss time for the match? Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha will make their way out for the toss at 6:30pm.

Where to watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match? You can catch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match live via the Star Sports network.

Online viewers can follow the match on the JioHotstar app. However, those watching on JioHotsar app would need a subscription to watch the high-stakes battle.

Could rain delay the match? The weather forecast for Colombo looks bleak for today, with showers expected through much of the day. According to AccuWeather, there is a 63% chance of rain around 5pm, which dips to 49% by 6pm. This probability drops to 9% by 7pm, when the match is scheduled to start.

However, showers this close to the match could still lead to delays.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match comes following uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s proposed boycott of the fixture.

IND VS PAK expected playing XI — India National Cricket Team Predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

— Pakistan National Cricket Team Predicted playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match: What has happened so far, what to expect? — Boycott drama ends: The uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s proposed boycott of the fixture was resolved earlier this week following discussions between the ICC, PCB and BCB. After the meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi reportedly persuaded the government to reverse its earlier stance, clearing the way for the much-anticipated encounter.

— Pre-match ceremony planned: Fans at the Premadasa Stadium can expect more than just cricket. Official broadcasters have confirmed an opening ceremony ahead of the match, with rapper Hanumankind set to perform live.