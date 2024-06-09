With the excitement over the exhilarating India Vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2024 gaining momentum on Sunday, weather predictions are not in favour of the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the weather forecast channel Accuweather, there is a high chance that it will rain during the first innings, which could delay the start of the match and make the toss a deciding factor.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather forecast for the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York says there will be thundershowers in spots this morning. Accuweather says the hourly forecast for 10 and 11 am local time shows 'intermittent clouds'.

Accuweather added that the chance of rains is likely to increase from 15 to 47 per cent throughout the hour and thunderstorms in the afternoon (until 1 pm local time).

This may create hurdles for the first innings, making the toss a deciding factor. Plus, the DLS equation is not far either.

What if there is a washout? If the clash between India and Pakistan results in a washout, India and Pakistan will share a point each, as ICC has not assigned a reserved day for matches in the group stage.

Following the spread of points, India will continue to remain in the the second spot with three points, below USA (having four points) in Group A, Pakistan will slip to fourth position. Pakistan will have to win both of its matches against Canada and Ireland to make the Super Eight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!