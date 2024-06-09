India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: India lost Virat Kohli in the second over to Naseem Shah, and Rohit Sharma as Haris Rauf took the catch in the third over.

The match resumed in the T20 World Cup Group A clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday after 30-50 minutes of rain delay with just one over having been bowled. India, with Virat Kohli opening with Rohit, picked up eight runs without loss off the first over before the shower stopped play.

The setback prompted social media users widely shared memes that could easily leave anyone in splits. Some were worrisome over the "bad" situation on the field.

"Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are gone inside the 3 overs. Guys, It's looking very bad," a person posted on X. Another user said, “Indian national anthem lasted longer than Virat Kohli on the crease."

Another said, “India Shouldn't have opened with Rohit and Virat!! Instead they should have gone with Jaiswal, Leftie-Rightie combination."

Several others took snapshots from Bollywood movies and OTT shows to mock the quick ouster of the iconic duo.

Some X user even expressed anger and said, “ you want to play this carelessly then don't play and ruin your stats. Take retirement from this format Mr. Virat Kohli"

India Vs Pakistan Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Group A T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

India began the tournament with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, while Pakistan were stunned by the USA in their first match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India retained their playing 11 from the last match while Pakistan brought in Imad Wasim for Azam Khan.

Team: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Amir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

