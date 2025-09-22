India vs Pakistan: Tickets for ₹29 on BookMyShow, yet to get sold out as archrivals clash in Women's World Cup 2025

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 30. Tickets are now available for fans in India and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Matches in India will be played in Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Navi Mumbai. Matches in Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

A total of 28 group matches will be played in a round-robin format. Australia remain the most successful team with seven titles, followed by England with four. India and others are still chasing their first trophy.

The tournament opens with India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Defending champions Australia meet New Zealand on October 1 while England play South Africa on October 3. The India-Pakistan clash is set for October 5 in Colombo.

Group-stage matches mostly start at 3 PM (India time). Semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, and the final on November 2. However, the venue will depend on Pakistan’s qualification.

Advertisement

If Pakistan are not involved, the first semi-final will be held in Guwahati on October 29. In case Pakistan get to play this match, it will be held in Colombo.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the second semi-final on October 30. Similarly, depending on Pakistan’s involvement, the final on November 2 will be played either in Navi Mumbai or in Colombo.

India vs Pakistan tickets The India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will be held at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The ticket price is 100 Sri Lankan Rupees (equivalent to around ₹29).

As per BookMyShow, the tournament's ticketing platform, tickets are “Filling Fast”. When last checked, tickets were still available in Block C—Lower Level and Block A—Lower Level.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jagan Reddy congratulates Smriti Mandhana after fastest ton by an Indian in ODIs

On the other hand, tickets for India’s clash with defending champions, Australia, are still widely available. While tickets worth ₹100 are sold out, planty of tickets are available for ₹150. The match will be held on October 12 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India’s first match in the World Cup 2025 will be against Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue will take on their neighbours in the opening match on September 30.

Advertisement