India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: Lakshya Raichandani wins toss, Boys in Blue to bat first

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: India won the toss and opted bat first in their 2026 U19 Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday.

India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, are coming to this match on the back of a big 10-wicket win over Nepal in the first group stage match. The Boys in Blue had won the toss and opted to field against Nepal.

That proved to be the right decision as Nepal were bowled out for just 128 in 42.3 overs, with Darsh Sonar top-scoring with 43 runs. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput took three wickets each for India, whereas Yashveer Goud took two wickets.

Kavya Patel and Manal Chauhan took a wicket each. In India's reply, skipper Lakshya (53*) and his fellow opener Aaryavir Sehwag (70*) remained unbeaten as they chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are also coming to this match on the back of a win, having beaten UAE by nine wickets in their first group stage match.

India vs Pakistan predicted playing XIs

India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Anvay Dravid (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Manal Chauhan, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Yashveer Goud, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, VK Vineeth.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah.