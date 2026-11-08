India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: Lakshya Raichandani wins toss, Boys in Blue to bat first

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: India won the toss and opted bat first in their 2026 U19 Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday.
India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, are coming to this match on the back of a big 10-wicket win over Nepal in the first group stage match. The Boys in Blue had won the toss and opted to field against Nepal.
That proved to be the right decision as Nepal were bowled out for just 128 in 42.3 overs, with Darsh Sonar top-scoring with 43 runs. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput took three wickets each for India, whereas Yashveer Goud took two wickets.
Kavya Patel and Manal Chauhan took a wicket each. In India's reply, skipper Lakshya (53*) and his fellow opener Aaryavir Sehwag (70*) remained unbeaten as they chased down the target in 19.1 overs.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are also coming to this match on the back of a win, having beaten UAE by nine wickets in their first group stage match.
India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Anvay Dravid (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Manal Chauhan, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Yashveer Goud, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, VK Vineeth.
Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah.
India have won the toss against Pakistan and have opted to bat first. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani will once again look to get off to a good start along with Aaryavir Sehwag. The duo had forged an unbeaten stand to help India chase down 129 against Nepal with all 10 wickets to spare.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Luive streaming of the match will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
India will boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the 2026 Asia Cup with a win over Pakistan today. A win today will give India four points from two matches in Group A, whereas Pakistan will remain on two points. Nepal and UAE are on zero points after one match, meaning that they have two more matches to be played.
The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match will begin at 10.30 AM IST (9 am local time), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST (8.30 am local time).
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan Group A match at the 2026 U19 Asia Cup at Al Amerat, Oman. The match will get underway at 10.30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10 AM. Stay tuned for more updates.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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