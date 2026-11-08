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India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: Lakshya Raichandani wins toss, Boys in Blue to bat first

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: Lakshya Raichandani's India will look to clinch a second straight win at the U19 Asia Cup when they take on Pakistan in Al Amerat. India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in the first match.

PN Vishnu
Updated8 Nov 2026, 10:18:36 AM IST
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India skipper Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag slammed unbeaten fifties to help their team beat Nepal in their 2026 U19 Asia Cup opener.
India skipper Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag slammed unbeaten fifties to help their team beat Nepal in their 2026 U19 Asia Cup opener. (Video screengrab )

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: India won the toss and opted bat first in their 2026 U19 Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Al Amerat, Oman on Sunday.

India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, are coming to this match on the back of a big 10-wicket win over Nepal in the first group stage match. The Boys in Blue had won the toss and opted to field against Nepal.

That proved to be the right decision as Nepal were bowled out for just 128 in 42.3 overs, with Darsh Sonar top-scoring with 43 runs. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput took three wickets each for India, whereas Yashveer Goud took two wickets.

Kavya Patel and Manal Chauhan took a wicket each. In India's reply, skipper Lakshya (53*) and his fellow opener Aaryavir Sehwag (70*) remained unbeaten as they chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are also coming to this match on the back of a win, having beaten UAE by nine wickets in their first group stage match.

India vs Pakistan predicted playing XIs

India: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Anvay Dravid (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Manal Chauhan, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Yashveer Goud, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, VK Vineeth.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (C), Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah.

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8 Nov 2026, 10:05:55 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: India win toss and opt to bat first

India have won the toss against Pakistan and have opted to bat first. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani will once again look to get off to a good start along with Aaryavir Sehwag. The duo had forged an unbeaten stand to help India chase down 129 against Nepal with all 10 wickets to spare.

8 Nov 2026, 09:45:41 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: Where can fans in India watch the match?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Luive streaming of the match will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

8 Nov 2026, 09:34:21 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: How can India qualify for semifinals?

India will boost their chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the 2026 Asia Cup with a win over Pakistan today. A win today will give India four points from two matches in Group A, whereas Pakistan will remain on two points. Nepal and UAE are on zero points after one match, meaning that they have two more matches to be played.

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8 Nov 2026, 09:34:54 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: What times is the match?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match will begin at 10.30 AM IST (9 am local time), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST (8.30 am local time).

8 Nov 2026, 09:21:59 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan Group A match at the 2026 U19 Asia Cup at Al Amerat, Oman. The match will get underway at 10.30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10 AM. Stay tuned for more updates.

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