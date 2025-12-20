India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final live streaming: Where to watch on TV & online? IND U19 vs PAK U19 probable XIs

Another Asia Cup final, another India vs Pakistan clash. After the senior men's side claimed the continental title two months back, the Boys in Blue are gearing up for their ninth title when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai. The only unbeaten team so far in the tournament, India, led by Ayush Mhatre, have beaten Pakistan earlier in the tournament in a Group A clash.

While India once again bank on the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra with the bat, Deepesh Devendran has been a revelation in the tournament with 11 wickets. India defeated Sri Lanka in the semifinal, while Pakistan got better of Bangladesh in last four stage.

On the other hand, Pakistan's only loss in the tournament came against India. While Sameer Minhas is leading the batting charts with 299 runs, Abdul Subhan and Mohammad Sayyam are the two Pakistan bowlers in top of the list of highest wicket-takers.

View full Image India vs Pakistan

IND U19 vs PAK U19 head-to-head In Youth ODIs, India enjoy a 16-11 head-to-head record against Pakistan. Only one match ended in a tie. In the U-19 Asia Cup, India have won five out of 11 games against Pakistan. One game ended in a tie.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 final match details Date: December 21

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Where to watch IND U19 vs PAK U19 final on TV? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup final will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil & Telugu). Live streaming of India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup final will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 final probable XIs India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Deepesh Devendran, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George.