VIRAL VIDEO | MS Dhoni joins Sunny Deol to watch India vs Pakistan match on sets: ‘Asli maidaan saj chuka hai…’

Sneha Biswas
Published23 Feb 2025, 06:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni and Sunny Deol watch India vs Pakistan match on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan Match Today: Ex-India captain MS Dhoni and actor Sunny Deol bonded over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. A video of them watching the match has surfaced online. It happened so when Dhoni was watching the live match during a break from his ad shoot. The clash between two old rivalries is currently taking place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The video from above features MS Dhoni sporting his yellow Chennai Super Kings jersey. As Sunny walked into the room, Dhoni stood up and shook hands with a big smile. The two shared a hug before sitting down to watch the match together. Sunny and Dhoni were engrossed in a fun conversation as well.

Fans react to Sunny and MS Dhoni

The video has left their fans happy. Reacting to it, someone on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Cricket hero and Bollywood hero together.” “Two legends together,” added another. Many also called them “legends” in their comments.

India vs Pakistan

Meanwhile, several fans in India and abroad are currently watching the blockbuster match. Among them are business tycoons, industrialists, celebrities and other renowned personalities who are cheering for their Team.

Cheeranjeevi, Sukumar, Atif Aslam, Jasmin Walia, Avneet Kaur and Munawar Faruqui were seen cheering for Team India. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan posted pictures from the Dubai stadium. In pictures, Harbhajan Singh was seen beside him. Jasprit Bumrah who is not playing today due to his back injuries, made it to the stadium to witness the much-awaited match. India team captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also reached the venue to cheer for the team. Young stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were also spotted busy in conversations at the venue. Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were snapped at the stadium.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 06:21 PM IST
