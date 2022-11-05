India vs Pakistan vs South Africa: Which team will qualify for the semi-finals?

Pakistan: After defeating South Africa, the hopes for Pakistan are back but it still needs outside help to qualify. The hopes of Pakistan are also alive as they have the best NRR in this Group, an NRR of 1.117. Apart from beating Bangladesh in their next match, for Pakistan to qualify, first of all, India should lose to Zimbabwe and with a superior NRR, Pakistan will go on top. Secondly, South Africa should also lose or have their match abandoned, as even if South Africans win one point, the points of Pakistan and South Africa will be the same, i.e. 6 and as Pakistan has won three matches against South Africa's two, Pakistan will qualify. (Before NRR, the winnings of the teams act as tiebreakers).

