India vs Pakistan: When is IND U19 vs PAK U19 at 2026 Men’s U-19 Asia Cup? Streaming, date, time - All you need to know

India Under-19 will lock horns with Pakistan Under-19 on Sunday, 8 November 2026, in a Group A 50-over match of the DP World ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Oman. The contest is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, which is 5:00 AM UTC and 9:00 AM local time in Oman.
The fixture will take place at OCA Ground 1, known as Al Amerat Cricket Ground in the Muscat/Al Amerat area. The Sunday date and mid-morning IST start align with the overall tournament timetable.
India began their campaign on Friday, 6 November, with a convincing 10-wicket victory over Nepal at the same venue. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India restricted Nepal to 128 all out in 42.3 overs. Ishan Sood took 3 for 18, and Arjun Rajput claimed 3 for 8. Darsh Sonar top-scored for Nepal with 43.
In reply, openers Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag chased down the target of 129 without losing a wicket in just 19.1 overs. Sehwag finished unbeaten on 70 off 52 balls, while captain Raichandani remained not out on 53 off 63. India sealed the win with 185 balls to spare and moved to the top of Group
The ACC event runs from 5 to 14 November across two grounds in Al Amerat. Eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Group A features India, Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE. Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.
India are captained by Lakshya Raichandani, with Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan serving as vice-captain. Their remaining Group A fixtures are against Pakistan on 8 November and the UAE on 10 November. Pakistan, the defending champions under Farhan Yousaf, opened against the UAE on 6 November. They will meet India on 8 November and play Nepal on 10 November. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals on 12 November, with the final set for 14 November.
In the previous edition of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, held in the UAE, Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the final at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai. Yousaf led Pakistan in that match. The result adds extra interest to Sunday’s Group A rematch.
In India, the tournament is televised live on Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Sony LIV.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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