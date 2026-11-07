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India vs Pakistan: When is IND U19 vs PAK U19 at 2026 Men’s U-19 Asia Cup? Streaming, date, time - All you need to know

The ACC event runs from 5 to 14 November across two grounds in Al Amerat. Eight teams are divided into two groups of four. India are captained by Lakshya Raichandani, with Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan serving as vice-captain.

Aachal Maniyar
Published7 Nov 2026, 07:33 PM IST
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When is IND U19 vs PAK U19 at 2026 Men’s U-19 Asia Cup
When is IND U19 vs PAK U19 at 2026 Men’s U-19 Asia Cup(ACC)
AI Quick Read

India Under-19 will lock horns with Pakistan Under-19 on Sunday, 8 November 2026, in a Group A 50-over match of the DP World ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Oman. The contest is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, which is 5:00 AM UTC and 9:00 AM local time in Oman.

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Date, time and venue

The fixture will take place at OCA Ground 1, known as Al Amerat Cricket Ground in the Muscat/Al Amerat area. The Sunday date and mid-morning IST start align with the overall tournament timetable.

India’s opening win over Nepal

India began their campaign on Friday, 6 November, with a convincing 10-wicket victory over Nepal at the same venue. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, India restricted Nepal to 128 all out in 42.3 overs. Ishan Sood took 3 for 18, and Arjun Rajput claimed 3 for 8. Darsh Sonar top-scored for Nepal with 43.

In reply, openers Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag chased down the target of 129 without losing a wicket in just 19.1 overs. Sehwag finished unbeaten on 70 off 52 balls, while captain Raichandani remained not out on 53 off 63. India sealed the win with 185 balls to spare and moved to the top of Group

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Group stage context and schedules

The ACC event runs from 5 to 14 November across two grounds in Al Amerat. Eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Group A features India, Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE. Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

India are captained by Lakshya Raichandani, with Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan serving as vice-captain. Their remaining Group A fixtures are against Pakistan on 8 November and the UAE on 10 November. Pakistan, the defending champions under Farhan Yousaf, opened against the UAE on 6 November. They will meet India on 8 November and play Nepal on 10 November. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals on 12 November, with the final set for 14 November.

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How the last final went

In the previous edition of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, held in the UAE, Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the final at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai. Yousaf led Pakistan in that match. The result adds extra interest to Sunday’s Group A rematch.

Where to watch in India

In India, the tournament is televised live on Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Sony LIV.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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