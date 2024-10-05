India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, faces Pakistan in Dubai after a loss in their T20 World Cup opener. Pakistan is coming off a win against Sri Lanka. The match starts at 3:30 PM, broadcasted on Star Sports and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

After suffering a defeat in their inaugural contest at the T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur led team India will take on arch rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Indian women would want to win this clash at any cost, if they want to make it to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a upbeat start to the T20 World Cup 2024, prevailing over Sri Lanka by 31 runs in their maiden clash of the tournament. Captain Fatima Sana led the way during the Sri Lanka clash, taking 2 wickets for just 10 runs while also scoring a crucial 30 run knock with the bat.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan T20 clash? The upcoming clash between India vs Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network while the live-stream of the tournament can be watched via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

It will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 3:30PM, you can also catch ball by ball coverage of clash right here at LiveMint.

Squads: India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

Head-to-head record: In terms of T20 World Cup record, team India have an edge with a victory in 5 out of 7 matches played so far. Their last Women's T20 World Cup clash was in Cape Town in 2023, where the Women in Blue comfortably won the match by 7 wickets.