India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership hits 2 crore

After the stunning India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final, all eyes are on the Women's World Cup 2025 this Sunday (October 5). Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to field against India during the match being held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 has piqued interest, especially after the controversies marred the Asia Cup final between India and their arch-rival Pakistan last Sunday.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has continued the team's no-handshake policy against Pakistan during the toss ceremony. Notably, India has never lost to Pakistan in the women's 50-over World Cup, having won all four of their clashes so far.
Today's India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and right now (around 5:35 pm), more than 1.9 crore people are watching the match on the entertainment platform.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl in the women's cricket World Cup match against archrival India at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.
Fatima Sana was quoted by ANI as saying, "We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase."
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing [she's ill], Renuka Thakur replaces well. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest."
The Indian team, which kick-started the campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka, is playing the second match of the campaign against Pakistan.
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.
The Jio Hotstar subscription with the ad-supported plans starts at ₹149 for three months and ₹499 for a year. The premium plans start at ₹299 for a month, then ₹499 for a three-month plan, and ₹1,499 for an annual plan. These premium plans do not support having advertisements during the shows, programs or live telecasts, hence the premium pricing.
