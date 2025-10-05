India vs Pakistan World Cup cricket match: Will rain wash out the game? Check weather prediction today in Colombo

The India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket renews at the ​​R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. India Women and Pakistan Women will face off in Match 6 of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Weather predictions today may worry cricket fans. On October 4, due to heavy rain in Colombo, the Australia vs Sri Lanka cricket match was called off without a ball being bowled.

India, unbeaten against Pakistan in ODIs with an 11-0 record, are the favourites. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue began the tournament strongly, beating Sri Lanka. Standout performances from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur helped India win.

Pakistan, coming off a loss to Bangladesh, will depend on Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali for batting. Their spinners, led by Sadia Iqbal, may play a critical role.

India’s strengths lie in their solid batting lineup, featuring Captain Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

What happened in the last India-Pakistan encounter? The last time India and Pakistan women faced each other was on March 6, 2022 in the 2022 Women’s World Cup at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

Batting first, India posted 244/7, led by Pooja Vastrakar’s explosive 67 off 59 balls and Smriti Mandhana’s steady 52. Deepti Sharma contributed 40 while Sneh Rana remained unbeaten with 53. For Pakistan, Nida Dar and Diana Baig took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting faltered under tight Indian bowling. Sidra Amin top-scored with 30. But, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Rana shared 2 wickets each to bowl Pakistan out for 137 in 43 overs.

Vastrakar was named Player of the Match in Team India’s first game in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan: Weather woes Colombo is expected to experience wet and humid weather on Sunday, October 5. This could impact the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup match scheduled for the afternoon.

The morning will bring cloudy skies with showers. The chance of rain is 100%, with an expected precipitation of around 7.7 mm, according to AccuWeather.

Winds will blow from the south-southwest at 7 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h. Humidity will hover near 79%.

As the day progresses, the rain is likely to ease although heavy cloud cover of up to 99% will persist. By the afternoon, the temperature is expected to rise slightly to 30°C with a RealFeel of 38°C. Humidity will remain around 75%.

The evening is expected to be cooler, with a temperature of 26°C and 85% humidity. Although the probability of rain drops to 25%, overcast conditions may still persist throughout the match.