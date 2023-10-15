India Vs Pakistan World Cup: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (49) was his side's second highest run-scorer in Saturday's crucial clash against India. However, Rizwan's wicket off a slower delivery from Bumrah was the final nail in Pakistan's coffin as they were unable to recover and were eventually bowled out for 191, which Rohit Sharma's side comfortably chased down in less than 31 overs.

Notably, as Rizwan made his way back to the pavilion after being dismissed, he was subjected to some trolling by the Ahmedabad crowd, with a section of them chanting Jai Shri Ram as the wicketkeeper-batsman walked past and towards the pavilion.

Internet reacts to Rizwan's trolling:

Reactions to the Rizwan incident have been mixed, with a section of users sharing a clip of Indian players being trolled by Pakistani fans in 2017 to justify the actions of the Ahmedabad crowd. Meanwhile, several other users have also come forward to criticise the actions of the Ahmedabad fans, citing precedents of Indian fans behaving well towards their arch-rivals

One user on X compared the current scenario to the behaviour of Chennai crowd after a serious defeat against Pakistan in 1999, he wrote, “My country has changed. In 1999, Pakistan beat India in the most dramatic and heartbreaking Test match, and a Chennai crowd gave them a standing ovation. In 2023, an Ahmedabad mob, again on its feet, chanted Jai Shri Ram as a Pakistan batter walked past after getting out."

Other users shared some videos from 2017, justifying the Ahmedabad crowds' actions on Saturday.