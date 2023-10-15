India Vs Pakistan World Cup: Fans react as crowd chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Narendra Modi stadium | Watch viral video
India Vs Pakistan World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan met with Jai Shri Ram chants as he walked to the pavilion after getting out during the high-voltage drama between the two countries. Internet reacts.
India Vs Pakistan World Cup: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (49) was his side's second highest run-scorer in Saturday's crucial clash against India. However, Rizwan's wicket off a slower delivery from Bumrah was the final nail in Pakistan's coffin as they were unable to recover and were eventually bowled out for 191, which Rohit Sharma's side comfortably chased down in less than 31 overs.
Yet other users apologised on behalf of the Ahmedabad crowd, reiterating the Indian tradition of showing respect to visitors.
Rizwan's Gaza controversy:
Earlier, Rizwan had been trolled on social media after dedicating his century against Sri Lanka to the people living in Gaza. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout,"
Mohammad Rizwan was pointing towards Israel's strong response to the brutal attack by the terrorist organization Hamas. After the Hamas militants barged into Israel and killed hundreds of innocent people, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza and many innocents were killed in the crossfire.
