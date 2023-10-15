India Vs Pakistan World Cup: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (49) was his side's second highest run-scorer in Saturday's crucial clash against India. However, Rizwan's wicket off a slower delivery from Bumrah was the final nail in Pakistan's coffin as they were unable to recover and were eventually bowled out for 191, which Rohit Sharma's side comfortably chased down in less than 31 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, as Rizwan made his way back to the pavilion after being dismissed, he was subjected to some trolling by the Ahmedabad crowd, with a section of them chanting Jai Shri Ram as the wicketkeeper-batsman walked past and towards the pavilion.

Internet reacts to Rizwan's trolling: Reactions to the Rizwan incident have been mixed, with a section of users sharing a clip of Indian players being trolled by Pakistani fans in 2017 to justify the actions of the Ahmedabad crowd. Meanwhile, several other users have also come forward to criticise the actions of the Ahmedabad fans, citing precedents of Indian fans behaving well towards their arch-rivals {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user on X compared the current scenario to the behaviour of Chennai crowd after a serious defeat against Pakistan in 1999, he wrote, “My country has changed. In 1999, Pakistan beat India in the most dramatic and heartbreaking Test match, and a Chennai crowd gave them a standing ovation. In 2023, an Ahmedabad mob, again on its feet, chanted Jai Shri Ram as a Pakistan batter walked past after getting out."

Other users shared some videos from 2017, justifying the Ahmedabad crowds' actions on Saturday.

Yet other users apologised on behalf of the Ahmedabad crowd, reiterating the Indian tradition of showing respect to visitors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rizwan's Gaza controversy: Earlier, Rizwan had been trolled on social media after dedicating his century against Sri Lanka to the people living in Gaza. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout,"

Mohammad Rizwan was pointing towards Israel's strong response to the brutal attack by the terrorist organization Hamas. After the Hamas militants barged into Israel and killed hundreds of innocent people, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza and many innocents were killed in the crossfire.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!