The Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam landed at Ahmedabad for the high-octane clash against India on 14 October. The match which will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium is going to witness a full house this weekend. The Pakistan team which arrived in Ahmedabad from Hyderabad on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team was congratulated by the airline crea for the record breaking chase against Sri Lanka. After reaching the hotel the players were welcomed with shawl by the hotel staff and also some dancers dancing in traditional attire.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green kept their winnning streak in the World Cup intact, after hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan helped Pakistan pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history after they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: LIVE AUS vs SA Score Updates Rizwan played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 131 runs off 121 while Abdullah Shafique slammed 113 and a fiery cameo from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan chase 344 with 10 balls to spare.

Before facing Pakistan in the tournament, India secured an eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the extravagant tournament at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday urged his side to keep their focus on "things we can control" ahead of the mega World Cup clash against arch-rival Pakistan, having completed a dominating eight-wicket win over Afghanistan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the most anticipated match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) President Dhanraj Nathwani said that they are all prepared for hosting one of the most important tournament.

Dhanraj Nathwani said that all the preparations are in place for the high-voltage match as per the standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Nathwani also added that GCA is very proud to host the most important game of the ODI World Cup 2023 along with the opening and final match. He also thanked the BCCI for giving GCA the opportunity to host them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) we are all prepared for hosting one of the most important matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to be played on October 14, 2023, between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the World's largest cricket stadium. All the preparations are in place for the match as per the standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We at GCA are very proud to host such an important match along with the opening game and the final match of the World Cup and are thankful to the BCCI for the same," Dhanraj Nathwani said in a statement.

*With Agency Inputs

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!