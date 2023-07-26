India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad may get rescheduled; Here's why1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The India-Pakistan World Cup match, scheduled for October 15, may be rescheduled due to security concerns during the Navratri festival. The change could pose logistical challenges for fans who have already made travel arrangements.
The India-Pakistan World Cup match scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad might undergo rescheduling due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially slated this significant fixture to kickstart the tournament on the first day of Navratri, a festival widely celebrated in Gujarat with enthusiastic participation in garba nights.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×