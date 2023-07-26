The India-Pakistan World Cup match scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad might undergo rescheduling due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially slated this significant fixture to kickstart the tournament on the first day of Navratri, a festival widely celebrated in Gujarat with enthusiastic participation in garba nights.

However, security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the date, considering the potential strain on resources and personnel during the festive period, reported The Indian Express.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri," a top BCCI official, who did not wish to be identified, told the publication.

LiveMint could not independently verify the developments.

If the date is indeed changed, it could pose logistical challenges for fans who have already finalised their travel arrangements. Hotel rates in Ahmedabad have seen a staggering surge, with prices reaching as high as ₹1 lakh per room, indicating a more than ten-fold increase compared to July rates.

Typically, luxury hotels in Ahmedabad charge an average of ₹5,000-8,000, but due to the upcoming major event, prices have skyrocketed to as much as ₹40,000 and ₹1 lakh at certain establishments. Additionally, domestic airfares to Ahmedabad have surged more than fourfold, further adding to the financial strain on fans and travellers.

India and Pakistan share a deep-rooted cricket rivalry, having met seven times in World Cups. In all seven instances, India has emerged triumphant, a streak that includes victories in T20 World Cups. Nevertheless, in 2021, this streak was put to an end; however, India bounced back in the 2022 edition with a remarkable victory, reasserting their dominance over their arch-rivals.