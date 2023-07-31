India vs Pakistan World Cup match rescheduled to 14 October, more changes likely in WC schedule2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:43 PM IST
India vs Pakistan match was originally set for 15 October, but the security agencies advised the BCCI to consider rescheduling as the Hindu festival of ‘Navratri’ was beginning on the same date
India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2023 is rescheduled on 14 October and more changes are expected in the World Cup schedule. The high-voltage match was originally set for 15 October, but the security agencies advised the BCCI to consider rescheduling as the Hindu festival of ‘Navratri’ was beginning on the same date.
