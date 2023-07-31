India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2023 is rescheduled on 14 October and more changes are expected in the World Cup schedule. The high-voltage match was originally set for 15 October, but the security agencies advised the BCCI to consider rescheduling as the Hindu festival of ‘Navratri’ was beginning on the same date.

Thousands of fans from India and Pakistan are expected to throng to Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to watch the spectacle. The historical rivalry between the two teams boosted with political differences makes the game very sensitive for the people of both nations.

The prices of hotels in Ahmedabad skyrocketed with people ready to pay even ₹80,000 to ₹1,00,000 for hotel bookings. The rescheduling is going to make things difficult for the fans and the hotel industry.

India vs Pakistan dilemma in World Cup schedule

The schedule of this year's ICC World Cup 2023 is marred with delays since the beginning as Pakistan was not confirming its participation in the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and their government were adamant that they will only travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023 if the Indian cricket team visits Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah conveyed in most clear terms that Team India will not travel to Pakistan under any conditions.

Pakistan government even formed a high-level committee for a decision on the issue, but finally signed the agreement of participation. For Asia Cup 2023, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided that four matches of the tournament will be played in Pakistan and the rest 9 matches will be played in Sri Lanka including the Asia Cup 2023 Final.

India vs Pakistan face-off in Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled on 2 September in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The final of the tournament will be played on 16 September in Colombo, Sri Lanka.