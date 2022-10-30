India Vs SA T20I World Cup Live: Arshdeep takes 2 wickets in 2nd over, SA at 7/2

30 Oct 2022, 06:34 PM IST
South Africa scores 9/2 in 3 overs
Aiden Markram* 5 (5)
Temba Bavuma 3 (8)
India bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar * 0/5 (2)
Arshdeep Singh 2/4 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 06:28 PM IST
Arshdeep on fire with second wicket, Rilee Rossouw
Arshdeep Singh is giving tough time to South Africa Rilee Rossouw out
South Africa 3
30 Oct 2022, 06:23 PM IST
Arshdeep Singh strikes on his first ball, Quinton de Kock out
Quinton de Kock taken out by Arshdeep on first ball
30 Oct 2022, 06:23 PM IST
South Africa scores 3/0 in 1 overs
Quinton de Kock* 1 (2)
Temba Bavuma 2 (4)
India bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar * 0/3 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 06:17 PM IST
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell 3/15 (4)
Kagiso Rabada 0/26 (4)
Lungi Ngidi 4/29 (4)
Anrich Nortje 1/23 (4)
Keshav Maharaj* 0/28 (3)
Aiden Markram 0/5 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 06:15 PM IST
India Scorecard
KL Rahul 9 (14)
Rohit Sharma 15 (14)
Virat Kohli 12 (11)
Suryakumar Yadav 68 (40)
Deepak Hooda 0 (3)
Hardik Pandya 2 (3)
Dinesh Karthik 6 (15)
R. Ashwin 7 (11)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar* 4 (6)
Mohammed Shami 0 (2)
Arshdeep Singh* 2 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 06:08 PM IST
India scores 133/9 in 20 overs
South Africa needs 134 runs in 20 overs to win
30 Oct 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Wayne Parnell strikes again, Suryakumar Yadav out 68
India again under pressure as Suryakumar Yadav is out
India 127/8 (19) overs
30 Oct 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Wayne Parnell takes his second wicket, Ashwin out at 7 runs
R. Ashwin dismissed by Wayne Parnell, India 124/7 (18.2) overs
30 Oct 2022, 05:54 PM IST
India Scores 115/6 in 17 overs
Suryakumar Yadav* 60 (36)
Ravichandran Ashwin* 6 (8)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell 1/12 (3)
Kagiso Rabada 0/18 (3)
Lungi Ngidi 4/29 (4)
Anrich Nortje 1/18 (3)
Keshav Maharaj* 0/28 (3)
Aiden Markram 0/5 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 05:47 PM IST
Dinesh Kartik out at 6 (15)
Wayne Parnell takes out Kartik, India 101/6 after 15.1 overs
30 Oct 2022, 05:43 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav completes 50 in 30 balls
Suryakumar Yadav hits his second consecutive half century of the T20 World Cup
30 Oct 2022, 05:36 PM IST
India scores 84/5 in 13 overs
Suryakumar Yadav* 37 (23)
Dinesh Kartik 3 (10)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)
Kagiso Rabada 0/1(3)
Lungi Ngidi 4/17 (3)
Anrich Nortje * 1/18 (3)
Keshav Maharaj 0/18 (2)
30 Oct 2022, 05:24 PM IST
Spinner Keshav Maharaj in action now
After successful pace attack, South Africa has introduced spin bowling with Keshav Maharaj
30 Oct 2022, 05:20 PM IST
India scores 60/5 in 10 overs
Suryakumar Yadav* 17 (13)
Dinesh Kartik 1 (2)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)
Kagiso Rabada 0/13 (2)
Lungi Ngidi 4/17 (3)
Anrich Nortje * 1/18 (3)
30 Oct 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Rabada takes a brilliant catch, Pandya out
India's batting line collapsing, Lungi Ngidi dismiss Hardik Pandya
India at 49/5
30 Oct 2022, 05:07 PM IST
Deepak Hooda dismissed at duck
Anrich Nortje takes out Deepak Hooda at 0
India 43/4 (7.4)
30 Oct 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Lungi Ngidi strikes again, this time in form Virat Kohli Out
After taking out Rohit and Rahul, Ngidi also dismisses in-form Virat Kohli
30 Oct 2022, 05:00 PM IST
India scores 33/2 in 6 overs
Virat Kohli* 4 (6)
Suryakumar Yadav* 1 (2)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)
Kagiso Rabada 0/13 (2)
Lungi Ngidi 2/5 (1)
Anrich Nortje * 0/3 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 04:55 PM IST
Lungi Ngidi strikes again in the same over, KL Rahul out
KL Rahul is also dismissed in the same over
India at 26/2 after 5 overs
30 Oct 2022, 04:52 PM IST
Lungi Ngidi dismisses Rohit Sharma at 15
Rohit Sharma dismissed by Lungi Ngidi
India at 23/1 4.2 Overs
30 Oct 2022, 04:49 PM IST
India scores 21/0 in 4 overs
KL Rahul* 8(12)
Rohit Sharma* 13 (12)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)
Kagiso Rabada* 0/13 (2)
30 Oct 2022, 04:46 PM IST
India scores 14/0 in 3 overs
KL Rahul* 7(10)
Rohit Sharma* 7 (7)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell* 0/8 (2)
Kagiso Rabada 0/6 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 04:39 PM IST
India scores 6/0 in 2 overs
KL Rahul* 0 (6)
Rohit Sharma* 6 (6)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell 0/0 (1)
Kagiso Rabada * 0/6 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 04:35 PM IST
India scores 0/0 in 1 overs
KL Rahul* 0 (6)
Rohit Sharma* 0 (0)
South Africa bowling:
Wayne Parnell * 0/0 (1)
30 Oct 2022, 04:27 PM IST
IND vs SA: Playing XI
IND playing XI:
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
SA playing XI:
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
30 Oct 2022, 04:24 PM IST
India opt to bat against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022
India opt to bat against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022. Catch Live Updates here.