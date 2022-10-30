Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India Vs SA T20I World Cup Live: Arshdeep takes 2 wickets in 2nd over, SA at 7/2

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:34 PM ISTLivemint
India Vs SA T20I World Cup Live: Arshdeep departs de Kock, SA at 3/1

  • With the help of Suryakumar Yadav's massive 68 runs, India reached 133 against South Africa
  • South African pace bowling attack was top notch, with Lungi Ngidi taking 4 wickets

Known for steep bounce, the track at Perth may seem good for the pacers during the India Vs South Africa 2022 T20I World Cup. With India wining both its matches till now, it will be a challenge for the proteas to increase 2 points in the table. Catch all the live action here with LiveMint.

30 Oct 2022, 06:34 PM IST South Africa scores 9/2 in 3 overs 

Aiden Markram* 5 (5) 

Temba Bavuma 3 (8) 

India bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar * 0/5 (2) 

Arshdeep Singh 2/4 (1)

30 Oct 2022, 06:28 PM IST Arshdeep on fire with second wicket, Rilee Rossouw

Arshdeep Singh is giving tough time to South Africa Rilee Rossouw out

South Africa 3

30 Oct 2022, 06:23 PM IST Arshdeep Singh strikes on his first ball, Quinton de Kock out

Quinton de Kock taken out by Arshdeep on first ball

30 Oct 2022, 06:23 PM IST South Africa scores 3/0 in 1 overs

Quinton de Kock* 1 (2)

Temba Bavuma 2 (4)

India bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar * 0/3 (1)

30 Oct 2022, 06:17 PM IST South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell 3/15 (4)

Kagiso Rabada 0/26 (4)

Lungi Ngidi 4/29 (4)

Anrich Nortje 1/23 (4)

Keshav Maharaj* 0/28 (3)

Aiden Markram 0/5 (1)

30 Oct 2022, 06:15 PM IST India Scorecard

KL Rahul 9 (14)

Rohit Sharma 15 (14)

Virat Kohli 12 (11)

Suryakumar Yadav 68 (40)

Deepak Hooda 0 (3)

Hardik Pandya 2 (3)

Dinesh Karthik 6 (15)

R. Ashwin 7 (11)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar* 4 (6)

Mohammed Shami 0 (2)

Arshdeep Singh* 2 (1)

30 Oct 2022, 06:08 PM IST India scores 133/9 in 20 overs 

South Africa needs 134 runs in 20 overs to win

30 Oct 2022, 06:04 PM IST Wayne Parnell strikes again, Suryakumar Yadav out 68

India again under pressure as Suryakumar Yadav is out

India 127/8 (19) overs

30 Oct 2022, 06:00 PM IST Wayne Parnell takes his second wicket, Ashwin out at 7 runs

R. Ashwin dismissed by Wayne Parnell, India 124/7 (18.2) overs 

30 Oct 2022, 05:54 PM IST India Scores 115/6 in 17 overs

Suryakumar Yadav* 60 (36)

Ravichandran Ashwin*  6 (8)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell 1/12 (3)

Kagiso Rabada 0/18 (3)

Lungi Ngidi 4/29 (4)

Anrich Nortje 1/18 (3)

Keshav Maharaj* 0/28 (3)

Aiden Markram 0/5 (1)

30 Oct 2022, 05:47 PM IST Dinesh Kartik out at 6 (15)

Wayne Parnell takes out Kartik, India 101/6 after 15.1 overs

30 Oct 2022, 05:43 PM IST Suryakumar Yadav completes 50 in 30 balls

Suryakumar Yadav hits his second consecutive half century of the T20 World Cup

30 Oct 2022, 05:36 PM IST India scores 84/5 in 13 overs

Suryakumar Yadav* 37 (23)

Dinesh Kartik 3 (10)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)

Kagiso Rabada 0/1(3)

Lungi Ngidi 4/17 (3)

Anrich Nortje * 1/18 (3)

Keshav Maharaj 0/18 (2)

30 Oct 2022, 05:24 PM IST Spinner Keshav Maharaj in action now

After successful pace attack, South Africa has introduced spin bowling with Keshav Maharaj

30 Oct 2022, 05:20 PM IST India scores 60/5 in 10 overs

Suryakumar Yadav* 17 (13)

Dinesh Kartik 1 (2)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)

Kagiso Rabada 0/13 (2)

Lungi Ngidi 4/17 (3)

Anrich Nortje * 1/18 (3)

30 Oct 2022, 05:14 PM IST Rabada takes a brilliant catch, Pandya out

India's batting line collapsing, Lungi Ngidi dismiss Hardik Pandya

India at 49/5

30 Oct 2022, 05:07 PM IST Deepak Hooda dismissed at duck

Anrich Nortje takes out Deepak Hooda at 0

India 43/4 (7.4)

30 Oct 2022, 05:06 PM IST Lungi Ngidi strikes again, this time in form Virat Kohli Out

After taking out Rohit and Rahul, Ngidi also dismisses in-form Virat Kohli

30 Oct 2022, 05:00 PM IST India scores 33/2 in 6 overs

Virat Kohli*  4 (6)

Suryakumar Yadav*  1 (2)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)

Kagiso Rabada 0/13 (2)

Lungi Ngidi 2/5 (1)

Anrich Nortje * 0/3 (1)

30 Oct 2022, 04:55 PM IST Lungi Ngidi strikes again in the same over, KL Rahul out

KL Rahul is also dismissed in the same over

India at 26/2 after 5 overs

30 Oct 2022, 04:52 PM IST Lungi Ngidi dismisses Rohit Sharma at 15

Rohit Sharma dismissed by Lungi Ngidi

India at 23/1 4.2 Overs

30 Oct 2022, 04:49 PM IST India scores 21/0 in 4 overs

KL Rahul* 8(12)

Rohit Sharma* 13 (12)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell 0/8 (2)

Kagiso Rabada* 0/13 (2)

30 Oct 2022, 04:46 PM IST India scores 14/0 in 3 overs

KL Rahul*  7(10)

Rohit Sharma* 7 (7)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell* 0/8 (2)

Kagiso Rabada  0/6 (1)

30 Oct 2022, 04:39 PM IST India scores 6/0 in 2 overs

KL Rahul* 0 (6)

Rohit Sharma* 6 (6)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell  0/0 (1)

Kagiso Rabada * 0/6 (1)

 

30 Oct 2022, 04:35 PM IST India scores 0/0 in 1 overs

KL Rahul* 0 (6)

Rohit Sharma*  0 (0)

South Africa bowling:

Wayne Parnell *  0/0 (1)

 

30 Oct 2022, 04:27 PM IST IND vs SA: Playing XI

IND playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

SA playing XI:

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

30 Oct 2022, 04:24 PM IST India opt to bat against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

India opt to bat against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022. Catch Live Updates here.

