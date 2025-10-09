India vs SA Women World Cup: Jio Hotstar live viewership surges over 4.6 crore as South Africa chases 252-run target

India vs SA Women World Cup: After winning the toss against India, the South Africa Women's team decided to take up bowling against the home team on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

After an engaging first innings of the ODI cricket match of India vs SA, India has given a target of a total of 252 runs to the South African team in 49.5 overs.

According to the live cricket score data, South Africa needs 71 runs in 48 balls to win against India at the Visakhapatnam stadium on Thursday, 8 October 2025.

Cricket Live Viewership on Jio Hotstar Today's India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 match, streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, is currently being watched by more than 4.6 crore (46 million) people as of 10:03 p.m. (IST) on the entertainment platform.

India vs SA — Who won the toss? The South Africa Women's team won the toss on Thursday, 9 October 2025, against India and decided to bowl against the home team at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at Visakhapatnam.

In the last match against Pakistan, the Indian women's team won by a margin of 88 runs after the opponent was all out at 159 within 43 overs in Sunday's World Cup match. India gave its contender a target of 248 runs.

That match was streamed by more than 6.4 crore (64 million) people through the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

India vs SA Women's Team Today India Women's Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, and Nallapureddy Charani.

South Africa Women's Team: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

