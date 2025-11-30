India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE Score: Proteas opt to bowl; Yashasvi Jaiswal to open batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad returns

IND vs SA ODI LIVE Score: Stand-in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. South Africa have rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj.
For India, who are without regular skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts have gone with three spinners and as many pacers.
Star Sports is the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa ODI series 2025. The first ODI between India and South Africa will be televised live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa first ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to the Indian middle order. For South Africa, Temba Bavuma has been rested, along with Keshav Maharaj.
Virat Kohli has a stunning record in ODIs against South Africa. In 29 innings, Kohli has scored 1504 runs at an astonishing average of 65.4. He has also scored five hundreds and eight fifties against South Africa.
For South Africa, Quinton de Kock is returning to the side and will open the innings with Aiden Markram. In the middle order, Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen will strengthen the side with Keshav Maharaj leading the spin attack.
The pitch at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi will assist both the batters and bowlers. The wicket here is considered to help the batters under lights and with dew playing a huge role in the evening, the toss will be crucial. Pacers will get early bounce while spinners will get some purchase as the innings progresses.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is just two sixes shy of breaking Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in ODI cricket.
Batters with most sixes in ODIs
1. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 351 sixes
2. Rohit Sharma (India): 349 sixes
3. Chris Gayle (West Indies): 331 sixes
4. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 270 sixes
5. MS Dhoni (India): 229 sixes
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be playing their first ODI on home soil after close to 10 months. The last time the batting duo played together at home was against England in February. The India vs South Africa series is a dress rehearsal for both sides in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
With no Shubman Gill at the top, it gives a chance for Yashasvi Jaiswal to prove his worth in ODIs while opening the innings with Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal has already cemented his spot as a Test opener.
Unlike in the Australia series, India have made a few changes to their squad with Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer , Axar Patel and Shubman Gill missing. While Axar and Siraj were rested, Iyer and Gill are recovering from respective injuries.
While one has to pay a subscription to watch the India vs South Africa series on Star Sports and JioStar, fans can also watch the match for FREE on DD Sports channel.
India are coming into this series after a humiliating 0-2 drubbing against the same opponent earlier this week. The ODIs will be a new challenge for the Indian team, following the Test series loss.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa first ODI from Ranchi.