India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE Score: Proteas opt to bowl; Yashasvi Jaiswal to open batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad returns

IND vs SA ODI LIVE Score: Stand-in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. South Africa have rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

For India, who are without regular skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts have gone with three spinners and as many pacers.

When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI?

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa ODI series 2025. The first ODI between India and South Africa will be televised live on Star Sports channels from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs South Africa first ODI will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI predicted playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna