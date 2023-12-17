KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is all set to face off with Aiden Markram-led South Africa for the first tri-ODI match series at Johannesburg's New Wanderers Stadium on 17 December from 1:30 pm (IST) onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a part of the India Tour of South Africa 2023, where India managed to draw the T20 series 1-1 with Proteas after defeating them in the third T20 by 106 runs.

In the T20 Series, the first match was called off because of rain, while the Proteas won the second match.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Head-to-Head In the 91 ODI matches played against India, South Africa have won 50 matches, while India secured victory in 38 encounters and three ended with no results.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Players to watch out for India: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yazuvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Russie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Squads India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: When and where to watch The 1st ODI will be hosted at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. One can watch the 1st ODI between India and South Africa on the Disney+Hotstar app and website from 1:30 pm IST onwards.

India's Tour of South Africa 2023: In this South Africa tour, India is scheduled to play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, and two Test matches.

